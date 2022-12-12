Sheets Smith Investment Management Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sheets Smith Investment Management decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,204 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.43 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.52.

