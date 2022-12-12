Sheets Smith Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sheets Smith Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises 1.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE MOH opened at $341.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,650 shares of company stock valued at $68,077,144. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

