Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.8% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 70.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.91.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

