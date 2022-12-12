Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $153.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 790.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.