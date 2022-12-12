Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shoprite Price Performance

Shares of SRGHY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

Shoprite Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.11%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing and wholesaling business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment; and electrical and household appliances.

