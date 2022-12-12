Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Decreases By 95.1%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

AHEXY stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,784. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHEXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.