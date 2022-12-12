Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Expands By 908.0%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 908.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Aenza S.A.A. Trading Down 3.2 %
Aenza S.A.A. stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.
Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile
