Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Expands By 908.0%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 908.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Trading Down 3.2 %

Aenza S.A.A. stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.