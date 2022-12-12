Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Increases By 3,000.0%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from 38.00 to 55.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AEBZY remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Monday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

