Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Declines By 95.6%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 15th total of 1,073,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurcana Silver Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AUNFF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 53,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.