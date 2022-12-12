Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Decreases By 64.2%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 114.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 29.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RFI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.70. 279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 7.95%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.