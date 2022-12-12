Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 68.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the November 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ USOI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.07. 49 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.7559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

