Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Drops By 83.3%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. 768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

