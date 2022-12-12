Short Interest in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Expands By 4,074.6%

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, an increase of 4,074.6% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Goal Acquisitions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 930,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

PUCK opened at $9.98 on Monday. Goal Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

