Short Interest in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Grows By 852.6%

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 852.6% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 1,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,719. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.