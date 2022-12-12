Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Increases By 111.9%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.62. 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,073. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15.

