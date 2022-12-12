Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Expands By 700.0%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JDSPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 14.6 %

JDSPY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

About JD Sports Fashion

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.