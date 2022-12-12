Short Interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Increases By 19,972.4%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 19,972.4% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of KVSC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,219. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,630,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 812,476 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth $7,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,082,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 682,276 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 325.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 651,558 shares during the period.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

