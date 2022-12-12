Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Rises By 482.4%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 482.4% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LZRFY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $10.17 on Monday. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

About Localiza Rent a Car

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.