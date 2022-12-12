Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Drops By 96.1%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the November 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,932,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medical Marijuana Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNA opened at $0.01 on Monday. Medical Marijuana has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

