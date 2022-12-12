Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Increases By 2,041.5%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,800 shares, a growth of 2,041.5% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. New China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

About New China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.