Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Increases By 2,041.5%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,800 shares, a growth of 2,041.5% from the November 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
New China Life Insurance Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NWWCF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. New China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30.
About New China Life Insurance
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New China Life Insurance (NWWCF)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.