Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Rises By 561.0%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 561.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 509.2% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 181,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $117,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 208,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,271. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

