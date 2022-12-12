Short Interest in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Increases By 300.0%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 847,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 712,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 562,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.