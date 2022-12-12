Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Decreases By 71.4%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RWEOY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.16) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($51.58) to €50.50 ($53.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

