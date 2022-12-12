Short Interest in Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Decreases By 58.4%

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance

Sixth Wave Innovations stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 15,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Sixth Wave Innovations alerts:

About Sixth Wave Innovations

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.