Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Declines By 80.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sumco Stock Performance
SUOPY traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $29.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31.
About Sumco
