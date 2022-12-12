Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Declines By 80.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

SUOPY traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $29.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

