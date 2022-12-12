Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Increases By 260.4%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 260.4% from the November 15th total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 75,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,243. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

