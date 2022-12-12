Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Decreases By 82.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 400.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

TSGTF stock remained flat at $9.65 during midday trading on Monday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Tsingtao Brewery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.