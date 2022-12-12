Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Rises By 450.0%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ TSRI opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. TSR has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.62.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen bought 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $25,643.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,257.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TSR by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TSR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TSR by 304.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

