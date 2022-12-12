Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rises By 140.9%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
UCBJY stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. UCB has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UCB (UCBJY)
