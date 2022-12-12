Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Increases By 834.8%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 834.8% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,907. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $853,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.