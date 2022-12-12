Short Interest in Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Drops By 87.5%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yokogawa Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YOKEY opened at $36.75 on Monday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation, Measuring Instruments, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

