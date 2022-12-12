Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

SBGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.