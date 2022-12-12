Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Gary Mick Buys 1,500 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary Mick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $111,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SIX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.87. 1,256,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,386. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after purchasing an additional 387,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $61,950,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

