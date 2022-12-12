SMI Advisory Services LLC Has $266,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SMI Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.37. 40,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,441. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

