SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.01 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 312,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,180 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

