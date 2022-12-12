SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT Lowered to $0.50 at UBS Group

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group to $0.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDC. Loop Capital raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

SDC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 8,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,313. The firm has a market cap of $196.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.86. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

