Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in November

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.12) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Smiths Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMGZY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,150. Smiths Group has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $22.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

About Smiths Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

