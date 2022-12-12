SOMESING (SSX) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

SOMESING (SSX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $42.18 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $918.55 or 0.05344243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00512299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.14 or 0.30353969 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

