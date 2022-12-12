Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHOB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $21.05. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

