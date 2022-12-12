Sourceless (STR) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $147.01 million and approximately $883.40 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00020613 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00240712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00645044 USD and is down -19.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $537.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

