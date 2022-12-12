Spartan Delta Corp. Announces None Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of SDE stock opened at C$14.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$5.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.04.
Several research firms have weighed in on SDE. National Bankshares raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
