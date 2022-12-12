Spartan Delta Corp. Announces None Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$14.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$5.21 and a 52 week high of C$16.04.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SDE. National Bankshares raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

About Spartan Delta

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,136,900. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,525 shares of company stock worth $1,303,540.

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.