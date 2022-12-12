SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.43 billion.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised SpartanNash from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 227.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

