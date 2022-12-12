Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
SPE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,660. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.