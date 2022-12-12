Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

SPE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,660. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 311,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

