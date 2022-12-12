Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SR opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

