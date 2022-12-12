SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 128 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in S&P Global by 46.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 190.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $346.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

