SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,524 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.24 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46.

