SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $177.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.91.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

