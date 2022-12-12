SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $589,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,053 shares of company stock worth $9,053,201 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

ADP stock opened at $257.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $270.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average of $235.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

