SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.79 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.