SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $132.21 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $387.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

